COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - The Raymond Laborde Correctional Center hosted its Arts and Crafts festival on Saturday, September 23.

Behind prison walls, inmates have poured their time and talent into crafting an impressive array of items, from paintings to furniture, home decorations and leather goods.

The prison opened its gates around 9:00 a.m. and the shopping began. Customers could also add a unique touch to their purchases by having them personalized on the spot.

Warden Marcus Myers said it is a chance for offenders to showcase their skills and find a positive outlet while they are paying their debt to society.

“They are very excited,” said Warden Myers. “We started doing this for them and they are very happy to be able to display their work to the public. They use this money to have commissary for themselves and to send home to their families.”

Warden Myers added that the inmates also donate much of their unsold work to charities and schools in the area.

