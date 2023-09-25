Driver choking on French fry crashes into car rental business

Car crashes into Henderson Enterprise after driver chokes on french fry
By Aaron Chatman and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) - Police say a car crashed into a rental car business in Kentucky after the driver choked on a French fry and passed out.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. Sunday at an Enterprise Rent-A-Car location on Highway 41 in Henderson, according to WFIE.

Police Sgt. Bill Russell said the two people in the car had just stopped at the McDonald’s drive-thru down the street when the driver, who is in his 50s, started choking on a French fry. The driver tried to pull over before passing out and driving into the car rental business.

Russell said the two people were responsive when emergency crews arrived on scene. They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

“They were outside the vehicle, inside the building,” Russell said. “Of course, they were pretty shook up, but they just had small lacerations.”

Fortunately, no one was inside the building, as it is closed on Sundays. If workers had been sitting at their desks when the crash happened, Russell said it could have been deadly.

Crews responding to the accident said parts of the building sustained structural damage.

