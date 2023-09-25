Former Phoenix Magnet principal trial date delayed to February for cruelty to juvenile charge

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A trial that was scheduled to begin this week for the former principal of Phoenix Magnet Elementary, who faces a charge of cruelty to juveniles, has been delayed until next February.

In addition to that happening in court Monday (Sept. 25), a defense filed a motion for discovery was also continued without a date.

63-year-old John Grimes of Pineville was indicted in April of 2022 after the mother of a four-year-old pre-k student came forward in September of 2021 with a complaint about an unauthorized corporal punishment paddling. The mother went to Alexandria police and told them she observed two “hand-sized whelps” on the child’s bottom that were “turning black and blue.”

We learned through civil suit filings that it was the child’s fifth day at the school, and he was sent to the principal’s office for talking during nap time. Police observed the marks and captured them on body-cam. A month after Grimes was indicted, the Rapides Parish School Board voted to eliminate corporal punishment, which had been in place since 1976.

A civil suit filed by the child’s family against Grimes and the school board has since been settled. Grimes has pleaded “not guilty” in the criminal case.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant DA Gerry Weeks. Grimes is represented by George Higgins. The case is assigned to Judge Patricia Koch.

