It’s the last week for Netflix’s DVD shipments

FILE - The first DVD that Netflix ever mailed out was “Beetlejuice” on March 10, 1998.
FILE - The first DVD that Netflix ever mailed out was “Beetlejuice” on March 10, 1998.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Streaming giant Netflix revolutionized the way people watch television and movies, so much so that a lot of people may have forgotten it started out as a mail-order DVD rental operation.

That part of the business model largely fell into obscurity years ago and will officially end on Friday

The company announced in April the approaching end of DVD rental shipments.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos wrote on the company’s website, “After an incredible 25-year run, we’ve decided to wind down DVD.com later this year.”

The first DVD that Netflix ever mailed out was “Beetlejuice” on March 10, 1998.

The company said in the following years, it had 40 million unique subscribers and mailed out upwards of 5 billion DVDs.

Netflix will send some subscribers 10 surprise DVDs in that final shipment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple units on scene at England Airpark Sunday night
Multiple soldiers being treated for heat-related illnesses after military drills at AEX
PMHS's Homecoming weekend celebrates generations of Warhorses.
Peabody Magnet High School’s Homecoming draws generations of Warhorses
APD responded to a call around 7:20 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim.
APD investigating homicide on Eastwood Boulevard
Darrelle Scott says a D.A.'s office representative informed him of his shooter's escape from...
Attempted murder victim says his attacker escaped juvenile custody, no alert to public
The festival showcased furniture, art and leather goods.
Raymond Laborde Correctional Center hosted its Arts and Crafts Festival

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump stands on stage before speaking at a Concerned Women for...
Trump argues First Amendment protects him from ‘insurrection’ cases aimed at keeping him off ballot
Private First Class Elmore Archie Bellamy celebrated his 100th birthday in Longs, South Carolina.
Centenarian celebrating milestone birthday says to always be prepared
John Grimes has pleaded "not guilty" to a charge of "cruelty to juveniles."
Former Phoenix Magnet principal trial date delayed to February for cruelty to juvenile charge
With the help of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the male alligator –...
GRAPHIC: Florida officials identify woman whose body was found in alligator’s mouth
Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey on Monday addressed the corruption charges brought against him.
Democratic Sen. Menendez says cash found in home was from his personal savings, not bribe proceeds