Juvenile arrested following bomb threat at Denham Springs Freshman High School

A juvenile was arrested following a bomb threat at Denham Springs Freshman High School, according to the Denham Springs Police Department.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
The unnamed juvenile was taken into custody on the evening of Saturday, September 23, police said.

Police said the bomb threat was made back on the morning of Friday, September 22, and prompted an investigation and arrest.

“We take all threats seriously in Denham Springs and investigate them to the fullest extent,” said Sgt. Scott Sterling with the Denham Springs Police Department, “Thanks to assistance from our friends at the LSP Fusion Center and the LPSO, our DSPD School Resource Officers worked with our detectives to obtain an arrest warrant for the juvenile and make the arrest. Hopefully, we can begin to send a message, we want to provide our students with the safest learning environment possible.”

Police said the juvenile is charged with terrorizing, communicating false information of planned bombing of school property, and intimidation and interference in the operation of schools.

The juvenile was booked into the Florida Parish Juvenile Detention Center and is awaiting a court appearance, according to police.

