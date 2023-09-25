LCU Football not satisfied with 10 game win streak.

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - LCU has had a lot to be proud of just 4 weeks into the 2023 season. The team has now won 10 games in a row dating back to last season and is now 4-0.

Despite the success, head coach Drew Maddox is not satisfied. Maddox still believes they haven’t played their best football as an entire team.

Maddox stressed to his second unit on offense that he needed to see more production and concentration out of them going forward. “The twos can get lackadaisical in practice so when it’s their time, they’re in for most of the game and the score’s 14-7 and it shouldn’t be,” said Maddox.

Maddox also talked about in order to make a deep run in the playoffs, he’s going to need his even his backups playing at the highest level. LCU has a statement game this week Saturday, September 30th against Oklahoma Panhandle State, a team who was the last to beat the Wildcats before their win streak started last year.

