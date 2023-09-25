LCU’s Palermo earns SAC Offensive Player of the Week for 2nd time this season

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Christian’s Sal Palermo only needed about a half’s worth of work to put up near record-breaking numbers and earn the Sooner Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

In a 60-14 win over Wayland Baptist, Palermo was 13-19 for 369 yards, along with 39 rushing yards and five total touchdowns. Palermo was the Wildcats’ leading passer and rusher as LCU extended their winning streak to 10 games.

Palermo threw for 255 yards in the first quarter alone during Saturday’s game. The graduate student quarterback currently leads the NAIA in passing efficiency (205.2) and also ranks in the top 15 in completion percentage (64.8%).

This is the second time that Palermo has earned the SAC Offensive Player of the Week honor this season.

