LCU’s Palermo earns SAC Offensive Player of the Week for 2nd time this season

Sal Palermo rushes in for his second touchdown in a 60-14 win over Wayland Baptist
Sal Palermo rushes in for his second touchdown in a 60-14 win over Wayland Baptist(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Christian’s Sal Palermo only needed about a half’s worth of work to put up near record-breaking numbers and earn the Sooner Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

In a 60-14 win over Wayland Baptist, Palermo was 13-19 for 369 yards, along with 39 rushing yards and five total touchdowns. Palermo was the Wildcats’ leading passer and rusher as LCU extended their winning streak to 10 games.

Palermo threw for 255 yards in the first quarter alone during Saturday’s game. The graduate student quarterback currently leads the NAIA in passing efficiency (205.2) and also ranks in the top 15 in completion percentage (64.8%).

This is the second time that Palermo has earned the SAC Offensive Player of the Week honor this season.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple units on scene at England Airpark Sunday night
Multiple soldiers being treated for heat-related illnesses after military drills at AEX
PMHS's Homecoming weekend celebrates generations of Warhorses.
Peabody Magnet High School’s Homecoming draws generations of Warhorses
Darrelle Scott says a D.A.'s office representative informed him of his shooter's escape from...
Attempted murder victim says his attacker escaped juvenile custody, no alert to public
APD responded to a call around 7:20 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim.
APD investigating homicide on Eastwood Boulevard
The festival showcased furniture, art and leather goods.
Raymond Laborde Correctional Center hosted its Arts and Crafts Festival

Latest News

New Orleans Saints' Derek Carr runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the...
Derek Carr ‘week-to-week’ with AC sprain, not ruled out for Week 4
Southern Air Game of the Week
Vote for the Week 5 Cool Game of the Week
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
LSU QB Jayden Daniels named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week
LCU Head Coach Drew Maddox addressing his team after the 60-14 win against Wayland Baptist.
LCU Football not satisfied with 10 game win streak.