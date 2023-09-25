LSU QB Jayden Daniels named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Sep. 25, 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The quarterback for the LSU Tigers earned honors from the SEC for his performance during Saturday’s game in Tiger Stadium against Arkansas.

The LSU Tigers beat out the Arkansas Razorbacks with a final score of 34-31.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week.

The senior led LSU to points on its final 6 possessions of the game with 4 touchdowns and 2 field goals.

Daniels connected on 20 of 29 passes, including 11 of 13 in the second half, for 320 yards and 4 touchdowns.

He added 36 rushing yards and threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Brian Thomas with 30 seconds left in the first half to pull LSU to 13-10 at halftime and then opened the second half with a 49-yard touchdown pass to Thomas to put the Tigers up 17-13.

Daniels added touchdown passes of 8 and 20 yards to Malik Nabers in the second half, becoming only the 6th player in FBS history with 10,000 passing yards and 2,000 rushing yards on a second-quarter completion.

He joined Jordan Jefferson as the only players in LSU history with 4,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards, also in the second quarter.

