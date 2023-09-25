Multiple soldiers being treated for heat-related illnesses after military drills at AEX

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Multiple units responded to England Airpark Sunday, Sept. 24 to an incident connected to military drills being conducted at the Alexandria International Airport.

The scene was at AEX’s tarmac, where multiple soldiers were treated for heat-related illnesses around 9 p.m. The drills at AEX have been ongoing.

AEX Deputy Director Scott Gammel shared that “all patients are heat related,” and added that the soldiers were experiencing heat exhaustion and dehydration. Gammel also said that medical personnel were “triaging heat-related issues.”

No word yet on the exact number of military personnel affected. News Channel 5 is following the latest and will update with any additional information.

