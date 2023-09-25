Powerball drawing is Monday night with $785 million up for grabs

There was no big winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.
There was no big winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - There was no big winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

The lottery said the jackpot is worth an estimated $785 million.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday night.

The prize is the fourth largest in history, only surpassed by jackpots over $1 billion.

The winner will have the option to take $785 million in payments or cash out for $367 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in about 292 million, according to the lottery.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PMHS's Homecoming weekend celebrates generations of Warhorses.
Peabody Magnet High School’s Homecoming draws generations of Warhorses
Multiple units on scene at England Airpark Sunday night
Multiple soldiers being treated for heat-related illnesses after military drills at AEX
APD responded to a call around 7:20 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim.
APD investigating homicide on Eastwood Boulevard.
Blaze Clark, 24 of Pineville.
LSP arrests Rapides Parish substitute teacher for sex crimes involving juveniles
The festival showcased furniture, art and leather goods.
Raymond Laborde Correctional Center hosted its Arts and Crafts Festival

Latest News

FILE - Italian actress Sophia Loren smiles during a photo call for "Human Voice," (Voce Umana)...
Film legend Sophia Loren has successful surgery after fracturing a leg in a fall at home, agent says
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett gives his glove to a fan in the stands after a...
Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City
Keegan Pruente, left, works with Laura Kilpatrick, right, during Keegan's piano lessons on...
More schools are adopting 4-day weeks. For parents, the challenge is day 5
Randal Quran Reid poses for a portait at his attorny's office Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. Reid...
Facial recognition technology jailed a man for days. His lawsuit joins others from Black plaintiffs