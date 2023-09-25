Pre-trial meeting set for woman accused of killing 6-year-old Harahan girl

(MGN)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The judge and attorneys involved in the Bunnak Landon case will come together for a pre-trial meeting on Monday (Sept. 25).

Landon faces charges for allegedly killing a six-year-old girl in Harahan.

The judge and attorneys will talk about what is necessary to move this case to trial and key dates when certain milestones need to be established.

This is all for Bunnak Landon, the woman accused of killing Bella Fontenelle back in April.

She is charged with first-degree murder and obstruction of justice for allegedly assaulting and strangling Fontenelle before stuffing her body in a bucket and leaving it on the front lawn of Fontenelle’s mother’s home in Harahan.

The Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office says prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty and neighbors say they’re shocked.

“To me, because it was a child and it was brutal, and it was meant to be harmful, not just to the child,” said neighbor Sandy Bennett. “Because I think about the poor mother. I mean they took a bucket and left it on her front lawn.”

If found guilty, Landon will face a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.

She has already pleaded not guilty and is being held on a $2.5 million bond.

We will update you on the latest about the meeting both on air and online.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple units on scene at England Airpark Sunday night
Multiple soldiers being treated for heat-related illnesses after military drills at AEX
PMHS's Homecoming weekend celebrates generations of Warhorses.
Peabody Magnet High School’s Homecoming draws generations of Warhorses
Darrelle Scott says a D.A.'s office representative informed him of his shooter's escape from...
Attempted murder victim says his attacker escaped juvenile custody, no alert to public
APD responded to a call around 7:20 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim.
APD investigating homicide on Eastwood Boulevard
The festival showcased furniture, art and leather goods.
Raymond Laborde Correctional Center hosted its Arts and Crafts Festival

Latest News

Bolton High School
RPSB: Bolton to hire new principal, assistant principal for new magnet school
John Grimes has pleaded "not guilty" to a charge of "cruelty to juveniles."
Former Phoenix Magnet principal trial date delayed to February for cruelty to juvenile charge
Juvenile arrested following bomb threat at Denham Springs Freshman High School
LCU Head Coach Drew Maddox addressing his team after the 60-14 win against Wayland Baptist.
LCU Head Coach Drew Maddox addressing his team after the 60-14 win against Wayland Baptist.
The Tioga Indians’ joined Sportsnite after a statement win against Marksville, which they...
The Tioga Indians’ stop by the studio to talk about their red-hot defense