Pre-trial meeting set for woman accused of killing 6-year-old Harahan girl

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The judge and attorneys involved in the Bunnak Landon case will come together for a pre-trial meeting on Monday (Sept. 25).

Landon faces charges for allegedly killing a six-year-old girl in Harahan.

The judge and attorneys will talk about what is necessary to move this case to trial and key dates when certain milestones need to be established.

This is all for Bunnak Landon, the woman accused of killing Bella Fontenelle back in April.

She is charged with first-degree murder and obstruction of justice for allegedly assaulting and strangling Fontenelle before stuffing her body in a bucket and leaving it on the front lawn of Fontenelle’s mother’s home in Harahan.

The Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office says prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty and neighbors say they’re shocked.

“To me, because it was a child and it was brutal, and it was meant to be harmful, not just to the child,” said neighbor Sandy Bennett. “Because I think about the poor mother. I mean they took a bucket and left it on her front lawn.”

If found guilty, Landon will face a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.

She has already pleaded not guilty and is being held on a $2.5 million bond.

We will update you on the latest about the meeting both on air and online.

