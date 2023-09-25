RPSB: Bolton to hire new principal, assistant principal for new magnet school

Bolton High School
Bolton High School(KALB)
By Colin Vedros
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board will choose a new principal and assistant principal for Bolton in the coming weeks as the school transitions to a Pre-K through 12th-grade magnet school, starting next school year. The school board plans to hire the new principal next month and the person chosen will plan out the 2024-2025 school year before the summer.

RPSB announced in August that Bolton will move forward with the magnet school, starting with 6th - 8th graders from Rapides Academy to Bolton next school year, with the school staying 6th through 12th for one year, before taking in Pre-K through 5th graders from Phoenix Magnet Elementary the following year, eventually closing Rapides and Phoenix Magnet.

No date has been set yet for the hiring. We will keep you updated as we learn more.

