SPORTSNITE: The Tioga Indians’ stop by the studio to talk about the red-hot defense

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Tioga Indians’ joined Sportsnite after a statement win against Marksville, which they improved to 4-0 on the season.

The Indians’ defense as been on fire the last few weeks by scoring seven touchdowns, three from senior safety Ja’Corian Norris, two from senior safety Maximus Kadrmas and two from senior defensive back Josh Loyd.

