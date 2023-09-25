SPORTSNITE: The Tioga Indians’ stop by the studio to talk about the red-hot defense

The Tioga Indians’ joined Sportsnite after a statement win against Marksville, which they improved to 4-0 on the season.
By Mary Margaret Ellison and Nigel Dyson
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Tioga Indians’ joined Sportsnite after a statement win against Marksville, which they improved to 4-0 on the season.

The Indians’ defense as been on fire the last few weeks by scoring seven touchdowns, three from senior safety Ja’Corian Norris, two from senior safety Maximus Kadrmas and two from senior defensive back Josh Loyd.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plays of the Week
Vote for the Farm Bureau Week 4 Play of the Week
Blaze Clark, 24 of Pineville.
LSP arrests Rapides Parish substitute teacher for sex crimes involving juveniles
APD responded to a call around 7:20 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim.
APD investigating homicide on Eastwood Boulevard.
PMHS's Homecoming weekend celebrates generations of Warhorses.
Peabody Magnet High School’s Homecoming draws generations of Warhorses
As part of Celebrate Freedom Week, the Exchange Club of Central Louisiana showcased a freedom...
Exchange Club of Cenla showcases Freedom Shrine at Caroline Dorman Junior High

Latest News

LCU Head Coach Drew Maddox addressing his team after the 60-14 win against Wayland Baptist.
LCU Football not satisfied with 10 game win streak.
Tioga’s Ja’Corian Norris earns Week 4 Play of the Week honors for the third week after pick six...
Tioga’s Ja’Corian Norris earns Week 4 Play of the Week honors for the third week after pick six against Marksville
Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) lays on the turf with a shoulder injury after being sacked in...
Carr injures shoulder, Saints squander 17-0 lead and lose to Green Bay
LCU puts on a dominance performance at Wildcat field against conference foe Wayland Baptist
LCU extends win streak to 10 after 60-14 win over Wayland Baptist