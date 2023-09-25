Texas Walmart shooter agrees to pay more than $5M to families over 2019 racist attack

A plaque showing the names of some of the victims of the August 2019 mass shooting is pictured...
A plaque showing the names of some of the victims of the August 2019 mass shooting is pictured at the memorial site in El Paso, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.(AP Photo/Andrés Leighton)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A white Texas gunman who killed 23 people in a racist attack on Hispanic shoppers at a Walmart in 2019 agreed Monday to pay more than $5 million to families of the victims.

Patrick Crusius was sentenced to 90 consecutive life sentences in July after pleading guilty to federal hate crime charges following one of the nation’s worst mass killings. U.S. District Judge David Guaderrama signed off on the amount that Crusius must pay in restitution.

Crusius still faces a separate trial in a Texas court that could end with him getting the death penalty.

Police say Crusius drove more than 700 miles from his home near Dallas to target Hispanics with an AK-style rifle inside and outside the store. Moments before the attack began, Crusius posted a racist screed online that warned of a Hispanic “invasion” of Texas.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple units on scene at England Airpark Sunday night
Multiple soldiers being treated for heat-related illnesses after military drills at AEX
PMHS's Homecoming weekend celebrates generations of Warhorses.
Peabody Magnet High School’s Homecoming draws generations of Warhorses
APD responded to a call around 7:20 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim.
APD investigating homicide on Eastwood Boulevard
Darrelle Scott says a D.A.'s office representative informed him of his shooter's escape from...
Attempted murder victim says his attacker escaped juvenile custody, no alert to public
The festival showcased furniture, art and leather goods.
Raymond Laborde Correctional Center hosted its Arts and Crafts Festival

Latest News

Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey on Monday addressed the corruption charges brought against him.
Democratic Sen. Menendez rejects calls to resign, says cash found in home was not bribe proceeds
FILE - Former President Donald Trump stands on stage before speaking at a Concerned Women for...
Trump argues First Amendment protects him from ‘insurrection’ cases aimed at keeping him off ballot
Private First Class Elmore Archie Bellamy celebrated his 100th birthday in Longs, South Carolina.
Centenarian celebrating milestone birthday says to always be prepared
John Grimes has pleaded "not guilty" to a charge of "cruelty to juveniles."
Former Phoenix Magnet principal trial date delayed to February for cruelty to juvenile charge