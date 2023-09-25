Tioga’s Ja’Corian Norris earns Week 4 Play of the Week honors for the third week after pick six against Marksville

BALL, La. (KALB) -Tioga’s defense has been the talk around the town since the start of the season forcing seven turnovers resulting in touchdowns.

Indians’ senior safety Ja’Corian Norris has had four interceptions, three pick-sixes in the last two weeks.

The fans voted and with 64% of the votes, Norris earned the Week 4 Play of the Week presented by Farm Bureau for the third time this season.

