Trial set for DeRidder man accused of selling pills, leading to overdose death

2021 mugshot of Matthew Vallaire Jr.
2021 mugshot of Matthew Vallaire Jr.(Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A DeRidder man was arraigned Monday in a Beauregard Parish court on one count of second-degree murder in the overdose death of Sarah Hodges.

Matthew Vallaire Jr., 39, of DeRidder is accused of selling Hodges pills that contained fentanyl, according to the Beauregard Parish District Attorney’s Office. Hodges overdosed and died after taking the pills, they said.

Vallaire pleaded not guilty. His trial is set for Feb. 20, 2024.

Vallaire was arrested by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 19, 2023, for second-degree murder. His bond was set at $1.5 million. He was transported to the Dixon Correctional Institute on Sept. 25, where he remains incarcerated.

