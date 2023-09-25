Vote for the Week 5 Cool Game of the Week

Southern Air Game of the Week
Southern Air Game of the Week(MGN / KALB / Southern Air)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The high school football season is approaching the halfway point as teams get ready to take the field for Week 5.

With that being said, it’s time to vote and let the KALB crew know where we need to be for the Week 5 Southern Air Cool Game of the Week. Voting will close on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 3:30 p.m. The winner will be announced at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

