Alexandria police investigating body found on Willow Glen Road

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a death that occurred in the 1000 block of Willow Glen Road on September 24.

APD said 1:20 p.m. officers were called about the discovery of a body. That body has been identified as Rennick Clovis, 25, of Alexandria.

There were no signs of foul play, and the body has been sent for an autopsy.

