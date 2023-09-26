Alexandria police investigating body found on Willow Glen Road

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a death that occurred in the 1000 block of Willow Glen Road on September 24.

APD said 1:20 p.m. officers were called about the discovery of a body. That body has been identified as Rennick Clovis, 25, of Alexandria.

There were no signs of foul play, and the body has been sent for an autopsy.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple units on scene at England Airpark Sunday night
Multiple soldiers being treated for heat-related illnesses after military drills at AEX
PMHS's Homecoming weekend celebrates generations of Warhorses.
Peabody Magnet High School’s Homecoming draws generations of Warhorses
Darrelle Scott says a D.A.'s office representative informed him of his shooter's escape from...
Attempted murder victim says his attacker escaped juvenile custody, no alert to public
APD responded to a call around 7:20 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim.
APD investigating homicide on Eastwood Boulevard
Pitkin woman accused of causing HWY 113 fire

Latest News

Crash involving a pedestrian in Alexandria leads to DWI arrest
Pitkin woman accused of causing HWY 113 fire
A woman from Pitkin has been accused of causing the fire that occurred on Louisiana Highway 113...
Pitkin woman accused of causing HWY 113 fire
Alexandria Candle Light Vigil 9252023
Preview: National Day of Remembrance candlelight vigil in Alexandria