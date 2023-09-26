Crash involving a pedestrian in Alexandria leads to DWI arrest

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Forest Hill man has been arrested following a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Broadway Avenue at 12th Street in Alexandria on September 25.

APD said the incident occurred around 1:23 p.m.

The pedestrian suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Christopher Johnson, 54. APD determined that Johnson was impaired at the time of the crash. He was charged with DWI 1st and first-degree vehicular negligent injuring and was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

This is currently an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867.  The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/. Crime Stoppers is a non-profit organization, not a law enforcement organization.

