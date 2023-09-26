Family of Rose Marie Taylor starts rally to find justice

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Rose Marie Taylor died in May of 2022 while in custody following an altercation with the Alexandria Police Department (APD). Louisiana State Police (LSP) is currently investigating Taylor’s death, and a lawsuit has been filed by her family, but on September 26, several gathered in downtown Alexandria for a rally, demanding justice for Taylor. The rally for Taylor included a walk to the Rapides Parish Courthouse, with those in attendance demanding answers, transparency and accountability for those connected to the 39-year-old’s death.

“They’re not working with us, they’re not working within the law to find out who killed Rose,” said Solomon Jordan, Taylor’s uncle. “Isn’t that simple? Isn’t that simple?”

The lawsuit by Taylor’s family made earlier this year claims that Taylor was at the Siegel Select hotel on MacArthur Drive when two APD officers, Brian Frost and Matthew Frost, approached her. Apparently, a struggle ensued, with Taylor allegedly pushed onto the hood of the police car multiple times, eventually being handcuffed and taken to jail for drug charges.

While at the jail, Taylor asked to go to the hospital, but APD officer Alexander Helminger allegedly signed a written refusal that Taylor didn’t want to be treated. Two days later she was found unresponsive in her cell, and she died in the hospital. An autopsy revealed she had an adrenal hematoma and blunt-force injuries. A pathologist ruled it a “homicide.”

Taylor’s uncle, Robert Jordan, said this rally again reinforces that they will not forget Taylor, and they will not go away quietly.

“We’re demanding something get done, and if they don’t, we’re gonna keep making noise, and it’s gonna get bigger and bigger and bigger until something gets done,” said Robert Jordan. “So, if it takes national media, we’re gonna keep going and the crowd’s gonna get bigger and bigger each time, but we’re not going away.”

According to the family and friends of Taylor, justice would mean prosecution for the people involved in Taylor’s death.

“Just to get them to say ‘this person killed Rose, and we’re gonna prosecute this person.’ I think that’s how our justice system is supposed to work isn’t it?” Solomon said.

LSP is investigating and has had the case since April of this year, 11 months after Taylor died.

“I believe in doing things right, doing straight, going by the book, but what do you do when the book is not right? What do you do when the person who is supposed to be straight is not straight?” Solomon said.

