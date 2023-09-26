Pennsylvania state trooper charged with using job to apprehend, forcibly commit ex-girlfriend

Davis has been a state trooper since 2015 and is stationed in Jonestown, Pennsylvania.
Davis has been a state trooper since 2015 and is stationed in Jonestown, Pennsylvania.(DAUPHIN COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY'S OFFICE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state trooper was charged with felony strangulation and several misdemeanors after he used his position in law enforcement to forcibly restrain and involuntarily commit his ex-girlfriend to a psychiatric facility, according to court documents.

Ronald K. Davis, 37, was also charged with unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, simple assault, official oppression, and recklessly endangering another person. The charges stem from Aug. 21, when he petitioned for an involuntary mental health commitment for his ex-girlfriend, saying she was suicidal based on text messages he received.

Davis then used the approved commitment document to restrain her without authorization from his supervisor, according to a police affidavit.

A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania State Police said Monday that Davis was suspended without pay after the charges were filed on Thursday.

Jay Nigrini, an attorney for Davis, said that he was troubled by Davis being denied bail and had filed a motion to get him released on bail.

“We are confident once all of the facts come to light, Mr. Davis committed no crime but was seeking to protect a troubled young woman who was in need of immediate medical attention,” he said in a phone interview Monday.

Davis located the woman and did not explain to her why she was being restrained, leading to a physical altercation in which he drove her to the ground and subdued her, according to the charging documents. The woman was committed to a psychiatric facility for 72 hours.

The charging documents state that the text messages Davis used to secure the official documentation were part of a larger context that “revealed her frustration with Trooper Davis and his controlling behavior (and her desire to break off the relationship), not a true desire to harm herself.”

Trooper Davis’ omission was critical in the securing of the Involuntary Mental Health Commitment, the affidavit said.

Davis has been a state trooper since 2015 and is stationed in Jonestown, Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple units on scene at England Airpark Sunday night
Multiple soldiers being treated for heat-related illnesses after military drills at AEX
PMHS's Homecoming weekend celebrates generations of Warhorses.
Peabody Magnet High School’s Homecoming draws generations of Warhorses
Darrelle Scott says a D.A.'s office representative informed him of his shooter's escape from...
Attempted murder victim says his attacker escaped juvenile custody, no alert to public
APD responded to a call around 7:20 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim.
APD investigating homicide on Eastwood Boulevard
Pitkin woman accused of causing HWY 113 fire

Latest News

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Travis Kelce jersey sales spike nearly 400% after Taylor Swift attends Chiefs game
The Rapides Parish School Board will choose a new principal and assistant principal for Bolton...
RPSB: Bolton to hire new principal, assistant principal for new magnet school
Alexandria police investigating body found on Willow Glen Road
The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a death that occurred in the 1000 block of...
Alexandria police investigating body found on Willow Glen Road
There was no big winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.
Winning numbers drawn for $785 million Powerball jackpot