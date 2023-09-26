Will Green named LABI’s president and CEO

The following has been provided by the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry:

After a months-long nationwide search, the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI) has announced that Will Green has been named LABI President and CEO. Since 2016, Green has served as the President and CEO of the Louisiana Automobile Dealers Association, the full-service trade association for the roughly 350 new motor vehicle car and heavy truck dealers in Louisiana.

“Will represents the best of a new generation of leadership at a time when their involvement has never been more essential,” said Jude Melville, LABI Board Chair and CEO of b1BANK. “As our state’s primary advocate for the uplifting power of free enterprise, LABI has been a decades-long force for good—this choice ensures we can continue to positively impact the lives of Louisianans for years to come.”

“I’m honored by the confidence LABI’s officers have in my ability to lead this organization,” said Green. “LABI is a powerful voice for the Louisiana business community, and I am committed to honoring its past while focusing on its future. Our state is at a pivotal point in its history, and LABI is ready to advance the positive policies Louisiana desperately needs. I’m ready to get to work.”

