Attorney, parents of Ronald Greene and Tyre Nichols call for federal civil rights charges

Five law enforcement officers pleaded not guilty to state crimes in the deadly 2019 arrest of...
Five law enforcement officers pleaded not guilty to state crimes in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The families of Ronald Greene and Tyre Nichols are expected to come together, along with civil rights attorney Ben Crump, for a news conference on Wednesday, Sept. 27, to request federal civil rights charges be filed against those accused of killing Green.

According to Crump’s law office, Nichols’ family will call on the Department of Justice to charge the white officers who beat Ronald Greene to death just as they charged the Black officers who beat Tyre Nichols to death.

The news conference starts at 12:30 p.m. at the Louisiana State Capitol.

Greene died in May 2019 after a confrontation with Louisiana State Police troopers in Union Parish. Louisiana state troopers are accused of violently beating and using a Taser on Greene after pulling him from the vehicle he crashed while they were chasing him.

The law enforcement officers involved already face a variety of charges, ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance in office.

Nichols died in January 2023 after a traffic stop in Memphis, Tenn. Five former Memphis police officers are accused of violently beating him to death. Officials charged them with federal civil rights violations, as well as second-degree murder and other charges.

