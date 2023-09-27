Know the risk: CWD threatens Louisiana’s deer population, obey restrictions

With the start of deer season just a few days away, it is important for hunters to be mindful of the dangers of Chronic Wasting Disease.
By Alena Noakes
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The disease threatens all deer in North America, no matter the species. While CWD is not rampant in Louisiana, it is prevalent in all surrounding states. To decrease exposure to the disease, parishes along Louisiana’s border have more specific restrictions to abide by, including feed bans.

A large portion of Madison, Tensas, Franklin and Concordia parishes, all in close proximity to bordering states, have a feed ban in place. That means hunters cannot put out supplemental feed, like corn, grains or minerals that would cause deer to gather in a small area and potentially transmit CWD.

“As with anything, any contact with other animals increases the likelihood of that disease being passed on,” explained Cpl. Doug Anderson, Jr. with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. “So if you have more animals coming to one feeding site and they’re eating nose-to-nose, or just eating out of the same plate basically, you’re increasing the likelihood of passing that disease on. So, by banning feeding, you don’t have so many deer concentrated in one feed pile.”

Hunters are still allowed to plant feed plots in those parishes with feed bans since the plots pose less of a risk that the deer will be nose-to-nose.

Additionally, hunters who travel out of state for deer season must take extra precautions when bringing deer back to Louisiana. Any deer must be properly processed.

For more information on restrictions, visit LDWF’s website.

