Meet Nat Central’s new kid on the block

One of the centerpieces for Coach Jess Curtis' Chiefs is sophomore quarterback Owen Smith.
By Nigel Dyson
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Nat Central head coach Jess Curtis has championship DNA from his family name and his time at Many, where he won three state championships. Now coaching at Natchitoches Central, Curtis is looking to build a culture and winning program with the Chiefs.

One of the centerpieces for Coach Curtis is sophomore quarterback Owen Smith. Smith is a class of 2026 baseball standout and transfer from Calvary Baptist Academy in Shreveport.

After making a name for himself on the diamond, it was time for him to seek an opportunity on the turf.

“I didn’t start over there so I kind of got something to prove,” said Smith.

It is safe to say that Smith can hold his own when given the opportunity. Smith currently has 963 passing yards in his young career at Nat Central.

“He’s done a great job at number one, coming in and winning over his teammates and number two, learning how to be that leader within that huddle, because at quarterback, whether you’re a freshman, sophomore or whatnot, he is the leader of that huddle,” said Coach Curtis.

Curtis and Smith will continue to push Nat Central to new heights as they go into Week 5 looking to rise above .500 and make a statement against undefeated rival Airline Friday at Turpin Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

