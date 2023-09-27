Pineville police asking for help identifying person

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department is asking for help in identifying the person in the photo.

This person is wanted for questioning in reference to an investigation.

Please contact the Pineville Police Department at 318-449-5652 if you have any information on this person’s identity. All tips will remain anonymous. All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

