2 arrested, 1 wanted for attempted theft of vehicles at Pineville car lot

(Pineville Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Two people have been arrested and another is wanted following an attempt to steal vehicles from a car lot in Pineville on September 27.

The Pineville Police Department said on Sept. 27 that an officer on patrol was made aware of suspicious activity caught on security cameras at Diamond H Autoplex on LA HWY 28 East. When the officer arrived, a suspect was seen fleeing on foot.

Using the security footage, PPD was able to determine a description of the vehicle that dropped off the suspect. They also determined that the suspect shattered the window of a Dodge Charger on the lot before fleeing.

A short time later, the drop-off vehicle was spotted, and a traffic stop was conducted. Kiah Robertson, 22, of Memphis, Tennessee, and Larry Mosby, 38, of Lambert, Mississippi, were arrested for criminal conspiracy and attempted theft of a motor vehicle. Both were transported to Rapides Parish Detention Center and are being held on a $5,000 bond.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Marques Javon Jones, 24, of Memphis, Tennessee, pictured above. If you have any camera footage from this incident or information on the whereabouts of Jones, contact PPD at (318) 442-6603.

