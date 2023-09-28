2 arrested in Moreauville marijuana busts

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two people have been arrested in Moreauville following marijuana busts at two residences on September 26.

Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics agents made the arrests for illegal indoor marijuana grows at two residences located on Lemoine Lane. Further investigation revealed the marijuana was being grown and dried there. Marijuana, firearms and growing/cultivating equipment were seized.

(Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office)

A puppy closed up in a hot vehicle with no ventilation was also rescued.

(Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office)

Christopher P. Duffy, 40, of Moreauville, was arrested and booked for the offense of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and three arrest warrants for contempt – failure to appear (traffic). His bond was set at $25,000. He remains in custody at this time.

Tyler C. Galland, 24, Moreauville, was arrested and booked for the offenses of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of firearms in the presence of controlled dangerous substances and cruelty to animals. His bond was set at $100,000. He remains in custody at this time.

