3-year-old dead, man injured after shooting in Cleveland, Ohio, neighborhood

Cleveland police said a 3-year-old child was killed and a man was injured in a shooting Thursday. (WOIO)
By Avery Williams and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb confirmed a child was shot and killed Thursday in the city’s Stockyards neighborhood.

Cleveland police said a 3-year-old boy was inside a car with his mother and 11-month-old sibling around 2:20 p.m. in the neighborhood when shots rang out.

A man was standing outside the car. The 3-year-old and man were both shot, according to police.

Cleveland first responders took the victims to a hospital, where police said the child died.

The man’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Persons of interest have been detained in connection with the shooting, according to police.

Investigators are still searching for additional persons of interest.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPD is seeking this person who is wanted for questioning.
Pineville police asking for help identifying person
Ross coming to Alexandria in former Michaels building
Livingston Parish fire
State Fire Marshal modifies burn ban
Louisiana State Trooper Aubin Young following a DWI arrest in Atlanta, Georgia, in June 2022.
State trooper arraigned on domestic charge
Dead pigs scattered across Mississippi River Bridge causing lane closure
Dead pigs scattered across Miss. River Bridge after crash

Latest News

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has canceled the redrawing of Louisiana’s congressional...
5th Circuit cancels redrawing of Louisiana’s congressional district map
A body was discovered in the Hamburg Loop area in Avoyelles Parish on September 27.
Body found in Hamburg community in Avoyelles Parish
After 18 months, the efforts of Glass Act Recycling have come full circle.
Glass Act Recycling and Ewing Pool and Spa form a new partnership
Roger Antonucci turned 102 years old.
Man celebrating 102nd birthday says having a sense of humor keeps him young