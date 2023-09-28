5th Circuit cancels redrawing of Louisiana’s congressional district map

(Louisiana Illuminator) - The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has canceled the redrawing of Louisiana’s congressional districts that was scheduled to begin Oct. 3, adding another delay to the efforts of Black voters to gain equitable representation.

NAACP Legal Defense Fund attorney Jared Evans confirmed the news Thursday afternoon, saying the Republican defendants are claiming a lower court judge didn’t give them enough chances to adopt a new map that complies with the Voting Rights Act nor enough time to prepare a defense.

A three-judge panel from the 5th Circuit voted 2-1 Thursday to cancel the lower court’s hearing in which U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick was expected to approve a map containing two majority-Black congressional districts. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, who is running for governor, filed a request for a mandamus vacating Dick’s planned hearing, claiming it was rushed in a “clear abuse of discretion.”

Voting in favor of Landry’s request were Circuit Judges Edith Jones, a Reagan appointee, and James Ho, a Trump appointee. Circuit Judge Stephen Higginson, an Obama appointee, dissented.

The case, Ardoin v. Robinson, stems from a congressional map with just one majority-Black district that Louisiana’s Republican lawmakers adopted last year in defiance of Judge Dick’s order. The NAACP Legal Defense Fund and other voting rights groups filed the lawsuit on behalf of a group of Black voters against Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, the state’s top election official, and GOP lawmakers.

The ruling is the latest in what has been a maze of meandering delays for the plaintiffs since they won the lawsuit in Dick’s court on June 6, 2022. The delay will continue until the appellate court order is reviewed by the full 5th Circuit or the U.S. Supreme Court.

At the initial trial last year, Dick ruled that GOP lawmakers violated the federal Voting Rights Act in gerrymandering the map to diminish the voting power of Black residents. Dick originally planned to set in place a new map of Louisiana’s U.S. House districts by June 29, 2022, as one of her final orders in the case. However, the GOP officials asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stay the ruling, which it did just one day before Dick planned to draw a second Black district.

On June 28, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court stayed the Louisiana case, snatching it out of Dick’s courtroom and shutting down any hope Black voters in Louisiana had last year of gaining representation for the midterm elections.

The case picked back up when the Supreme Court ruled in a similar case, Allen v. Milligan, that Alabama’s congressional maps were racially gerrymandered in violation of the federal Voting Rights Act. It returned the Louisiana lawsuit both to Dick’s court in Baton Rouge and the 5th Circuit in New Orleans, with no explanation as to why it had stayed the case to begin with. Different aspects of the case were being considered in those two venues at the time the Supreme Court halted everything a year ago.

A separate panel of 5th Circuit judges is scheduled to hear oral arguments next week in one aspect of the case involving whether Dick incorrectly issued an injunction against the Republican-backed map.

Louisiana Illuminator is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Louisiana Illuminator maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Greg LaRose for questions: info@lailluminator.com. Follow Louisiana Illuminator on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Louisiana Illuminator. All rights reserved.