Body found in Hamburg community in Avoyelles Parish

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A body was discovered in the Hamburg Loop area in Avoyelles Parish on September 27.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office got word of the body around 3:16 p.m. APSO found the body in a wooded and vegetated area east of the Levee.

The body was identified as Kerry Kirby Jr., 27, of Hamburg. He was reported missing on August 30. The body was sent for an autopsy and toxicology. There is no evidence of foul play at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

