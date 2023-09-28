Glass Act Recycling and Ewing Pool and Spa form a new partnership

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After 18 months, the efforts of Glass Act Recycling have come full circle, recently announcing a new partnership with Ewing Pool and Spa.

Annie Collins, owner of Glass Act Recycling, began with a simple goal. To ensure that glass, which never decomposes, finds a valuable purpose. Now, a new partnership between Glass Act and Ewing Pool and Spa is doing just that, using glass for swimming pool filtration systems.

“So, all of a sudden we are in the swimming pool filtration business, and it could not thrill me more,” said Collins.

Traditionally filtration systems use sand, which requires frequent replacement. This leads to cloudy water and, of course, higher costs.

“So, it’s a complete circle,” said Robin Ewing, owner of Ewing Pool and Spa. “It’s like the circle of life but for glass.”

Ewing added that the environmental benefits alone make this a smarter approach, but incorporating recycled glass into the filtration process, allows Ewing to ensure clearer water, while extending the life span of its products. You see once the glass is crushed and processed; it can then be used inside filtration systems instead of the sand. It’s a proven method that can bring the particles in a pool from 20 microns down to five microns.

“The real thing is that it is filtering smaller and smaller particles all the time, which is better for filtration in general,” explained Ewing. “They will not have to change their sand every five or six years, they will change it every 10 years, so there’s an economic benefit.”

Ewing has about 7,000 customers in the region and has already started implementing the glass filtration in new builds and as older systems are being serviced.

“There will be 20, 30 or 40 pallets of this product being reintroduced into the marketplace in a new way,” added Ewing. “It has started now, and it will continue, and we will be fully committed to it.”

It is a commitment Collins hopes is a springboard for others to think creatively.

“We live in a community and a world in Louisiana where there’s no shortage of wine bottles and beer bottles and things like that,” said Collins.

