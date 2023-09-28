Man celebrating 102nd birthday says having a sense of humor keeps him young

Roger Antonucci celebrated turning 102 years old this week. (Source: Atlanta News First)
By Amanda Rose and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A Georgia man is celebrating another milestone birthday.

Roger Antonucci turned 102 years old this week.

Antonucci’s two daughters, Lisa Messina and Melanie Thompson, organized their dad’s 102nd birthday celebration on Wednesday at The Oaks at Towne Lake, an assisted living facility.

They said their proud Italian father was born and raised in Philadelphia before moving to Georgia about 20 years ago.

He lived a modest life as a tailor and was married for 65 years to his sweetheart, Anne.

“His mom lived to 101, so he’s outlived everybody in his family,” Thompson said.

Age is just a number for Antonucci.

“I feel like I’m about 79, 80 years old,” Antonucci said.

Antonucci’s advice for staying young is to have a sense of humor as he keeps his loved ones always smiling.

“And I like women. I like women,” he said.

Thompson added, “Roger likes sports and women, probably not in that order.”

And he’s ready to keep the birthday celebrations coming.

“I feel like I could go for another two, three more years,” Antonucci said.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPD is seeking this person who is wanted for questioning.
Pineville police asking for help identifying person
Ross coming to Alexandria in former Michaels building
Livingston Parish fire
State Fire Marshal modifies burn ban
Louisiana State Trooper Aubin Young following a DWI arrest in Atlanta, Georgia, in June 2022.
State trooper arraigned on domestic charge
Dead pigs scattered across Mississippi River Bridge causing lane closure
Dead pigs scattered across Miss. River Bridge after crash

Latest News

Pava LaPere, 26, had suffered from blunt force trauma, police said.
Man arrested in killing of Baltimore tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere was released from prison in 2022
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at the Presidio Tunnel Tops before the signing of a new...
New California law raises minimum wage for fast food workers to $20 per hour, among nation’s highest
Ernest Burbage, 38, of Johns Island, South Carolina, was found dead following the shooting of...
Suspect killed K-9 before being fatally shot during manhunt, South Carolina agents say
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has canceled the redrawing of Louisiana’s congressional...
5th Circuit cancels redrawing of Louisiana’s congressional district map
A body was discovered in the Hamburg Loop area in Avoyelles Parish on September 27.
Body found in Hamburg community in Avoyelles Parish