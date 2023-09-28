New resolution could halt Alexandria City Council from debating over multiple ambulance providers through next year

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council is scheduled to take up an ordinance at the next scheduled meeting on Tuesday, October 3, that, if passed, would allow multiple ambulance providers to operate in the city.

However, before the meeting, a second agenda item has been added that would essentially prevent the council from making any decisions regarding the ambulance services until 2024. The resolution that was added states:

“Resolution related to ambulance services and reaffirming ambulance services authorization to the Rapides Parish Police Jury as provided by Section 13-54 of the Alexandria Code of Ordinances; to declare a moratorium on further council actions pending expiration of the current contract for emergency and non-emergency ambulance services for the Parish of Rapides; to request consideration from the Rapides Parish Police jury for matters consistent therewith and otherwise to provide for related matters.”

Acadian Ambulance is currently under contract through the Rapides Parish Police Jury to remain the sole ambulance provider through next year. Acadian has been the only provider of emergency and non-emergency services in Alexandria for the last 28 years.

This is not the first time the council has discussed adding multiple ambulance providers. In June of 2022, the council debated for five months before eventually passing an ordinance that would allow more competition against Acadian, but then Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall vetoed that vote and the council was unable to override the veto.

The new resolution is scheduled to be brought up before the ordinance at next Tuesday’s council meeting. If passed, the measure would prevent the city council from introducing any new ordinances related to multiple ambulance services until the contract expires in October 2024.

