The Panther with the Answer: Buckeye’s Jim Burlew ranks #4 in state in TDs

Meet this week's ACA Athlete of the Week from Buckeye - Jim Burlew!
By Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Buckeye’s Jim Burlew has been driving since he was around 11 years old, and now, he is the one who has his hands on the wheel of the Panthers’ offense and puts it in drive.

Burlew is averaging 176 yards per game, eight yards per carry and three touchdowns a contest.

“He is definitely a good ball player,” said Panthers’ senior linebacker Jacob Young. “He can run the ball very hard. He is the heart and soul of this team pretty much.”

The feature back has rushed his way into being ranked No. 7 in the state with 702 rushing yards, and No. 4 in the state with 12 touchdowns, but for Burlew, that is not what it is all about.

“Last year, I played a good bit, but I didn’t get to play as much as this year,” said Burlew. “I just play football, I don’t really look at trying to get all those yards.”

Even though he does not focus on the statistics, Burlew’s teammates realize how much of a weapon he is.

“It’s pretty nice whenever I turn around, and he is still running,” said Panthers’ senior lineman Gage Vercher. “Sometimes it is a touchdown, maybe he just running down the field.”

“Buckeye has not received much recognition over the years and to have someone like that is very special,” said Young.

Burlew had his breakout game against Block, where he scored five touchdowns, 236 yards and 18 carries.

“I just love the joy he has when he plays the game,” said Panthers’ head coach Ben McLaughlin. “It is so much fun coaching kids like him who play with that type of passion.”

For his ability to be selfless and become one of the driving factors of the Panthers’ offense this season, Jim Burlew is this week’s ACA Athlete of the Week!

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPD is seeking this person who is wanted for questioning.
Pineville police asking for help identifying person
Ross coming to Alexandria in former Michaels building
Livingston Parish fire
State Fire Marshal modifies burn ban
Louisiana State Trooper Aubin Young following a DWI arrest in Atlanta, Georgia, in June 2022.
State trooper arraigned on domestic charge
Dead pigs scattered across Mississippi River Bridge causing lane closure
Dead pigs scattered across Miss. River Bridge after crash

Latest News

Meet this week's ACA Athlete of the Week from Buckeye - Jim Burlew!
Jim Burlew - ACA Athlete of the Week
The NSU Demons had to replace 99.9% of the offensive production from last year’s squad.
Demon basketball hits the floor with new look roster
Northwestern State's Rick Cabrera begins first season in Natchitoches.
Demon basketball hits the floor with new look roster
Northwestern State is still looking for their first win of the season
NSU looking to turn the page in Week 5 against Eastern Illinois