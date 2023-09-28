The Panther with the Answer: Buckeye’s Jim Burlew ranks #4 in state in TDs

DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Buckeye’s Jim Burlew has been driving since he was around 11 years old, and now, he is the one who has his hands on the wheel of the Panthers’ offense and puts it in drive.

Burlew is averaging 176 yards per game, eight yards per carry and three touchdowns a contest.

“He is definitely a good ball player,” said Panthers’ senior linebacker Jacob Young. “He can run the ball very hard. He is the heart and soul of this team pretty much.”

The feature back has rushed his way into being ranked No. 7 in the state with 702 rushing yards, and No. 4 in the state with 12 touchdowns, but for Burlew, that is not what it is all about.

“Last year, I played a good bit, but I didn’t get to play as much as this year,” said Burlew. “I just play football, I don’t really look at trying to get all those yards.”

Even though he does not focus on the statistics, Burlew’s teammates realize how much of a weapon he is.

“It’s pretty nice whenever I turn around, and he is still running,” said Panthers’ senior lineman Gage Vercher. “Sometimes it is a touchdown, maybe he just running down the field.”

“Buckeye has not received much recognition over the years and to have someone like that is very special,” said Young.

Burlew had his breakout game against Block, where he scored five touchdowns, 236 yards and 18 carries.

“I just love the joy he has when he plays the game,” said Panthers’ head coach Ben McLaughlin. “It is so much fun coaching kids like him who play with that type of passion.”

For his ability to be selfless and become one of the driving factors of the Panthers’ offense this season, Jim Burlew is this week’s ACA Athlete of the Week!

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.