Tangipahoa school employee resigns amid allegations of student fathering child with teacher

While the teacher in question has resigned, Sheriff Daniel Edwards says that an investigation...
While the teacher in question has resigned, Sheriff Daniel Edwards says that an investigation is underway and no arrests have been made at this time.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office says that a teacher in the parish’s school system has resigned as an investigation is underway into allegations of an improper relationship with a student.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards confirmed the investigation began after the office received reports alleging that a 17-year-old student fathered a child with the teacher in question. Edwards says the allegations were reported on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Edwards says that his office isn’t sharing specific details at this time due to the case involving a juvenile.

“While we cannot share specific details regarding the investigation, we can confirm that the allegations were dealt with promptly, and the investigation process has been rigorous and thorough,” says Edwards. “This type of investigation is time-consuming and is being handled with great care. Under no circumstances will we be rushed for closure.”

No arrests have been made at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPD is seeking this person who is wanted for questioning.
Pineville police asking for help identifying person
Ross coming to Alexandria in former Michaels building
Livingston Parish fire
State Fire Marshal modifies burn ban
Louisiana State Trooper Aubin Young following a DWI arrest in Atlanta, Georgia, in June 2022.
State trooper arraigned on domestic charge
Dead pigs scattered across Mississippi River Bridge causing lane closure
Dead pigs scattered across Miss. River Bridge after crash

Latest News

Louisiana officials plan to move incarcerated girls held in state custody out of a north...
Louisiana pulls incarcerated girls out controversial youth prison
New resolution could halt Alexandria City Council from debating over multiple ambulance providers through next year
A second agenda item has been added that would essentially prevent the council from making any...
New resolution could halt Alexandria from debating over multi-ambulance providers through next year
Troy Lawrence, Sr.
I-TEAM: High-ranking deputy chief on leave; union questions timing