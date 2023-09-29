Alexandria man found guilty of second-degree murder of father

Sterling T. Brown
Sterling T. Brown(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Rapides Parish jury has found Sterling T. Brown, 28, of Alexandria, guilty of second-degree murder.

Brown was charged with the December 5, 2019, death of Shawn Henderson, 46, in the 5600 block of Eddie Williams Avenue. He was arrested in June of 2021.

Prosecutors said Henderson died of blunt force trauma to the head and was smothered and strangled. Brown is Henderson’s son. Prosecutors said he stood to inherit.

The case was investigated by Alexandria police.

The jury began deliberating around 2:30 p.m. on September 29, 2023. It took them 16 minutes before reaching a verdict.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant DA Lea Hall and Kenneth Doggett, Jr. Brown was represented by Phillip Robinson and Willie Stephens. Judge Greg Beard presided.

Brown will be sentenced on November 9.

