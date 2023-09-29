Arrest made for shooting on Sanders Street in Pineville

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - An arrest has been made for a shooting that happened Friday afternoon around 12:17 p.m. in the 300 block of Sanders Street in Pineville.

The Pineville Police Department has revealed that Donnell Jones, 19, has been taken into custody and charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder. He has been booked in the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

Police said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

