Federal government shutdown would impact ‘real people and real businesses’

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - With a potential federal government shutdown looming in Washington, D.C., the impacts could be far-reaching on a local level. Millions of Americans whose livelihoods depend on the function and funding of federal operations would be halted if Congress does not reach an agreement.

The first hit, according to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, would be to most people enrolled in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC).

“The vast majority of WIC participants would see an immediate reduction and elimination of those benefits,” said Vilsack in a press conference Monday.

Michelle Purl, CEO of the United Way of Central Louisiana, indicated resources would be stretched thin if a shutdown were to occur. On top of those low-income families already receiving help, which would come to a stop, families relying on federal employment would also likely need help.

“All of our non-profits that provide those essential services such as rent, utility and food, they are gonna be the hardest hit and are gonna anticipate a larger influx of clients,” said Purl.

To offset the strain on resources, it will be up to the state and local stakeholders to provide more support.

Meanwhile, federal workers like military families at Fort Johnson, correctional officers at FCC Pollock or even TSA employees at Alexandria International Airport will be required to go to work but, for a period of time, leave without a paycheck.

“The TSA is going to continue to work, to do their job. They’re considered essential employees, as well as air traffic controllers,” explained Executive Director of England Airpark Ralph Hennessy.

Hennessy expects AEX to operate business as usual, so travel in the upcoming holiday months would be okay, unless workers were to protest the shutdown.

“Hopefully they won’t have a work stoppage or a sickout, and they’ll continue to honor their agreement to come to work, even though the government is not honoring their agreement to keep them funded or paid. Time will tell,” explained Hennessy.

Deborah Randolph, president of the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce, hopes none of those scenarios have a chance to play out. The Chamber visited Washington, D.C. last week, urging Louisiana’s Congressional delegation to agree to a measure that would prevent a shutdown altogether, even if that meant supporting a continuing resolution.

“The government shutdown is certainly not the answer,” said Randolph. “There needs to be a look at spending reductions overall and to address the budget deficit that those need to be ongoing negotiations that are not punted til the very last minute because of the impact on real people and real businesses throughout the country of a government shutdown.”

Purl wishes the government on the state and federal level would take a moment during this uncertain time to evaluate the financial position of a significant portion of the U.S. population.

“It’s a time to take a serious look at our economic situation in our state,” said Purl. “If the government shutting down is going to cause that many people hardship, then perhaps we’ve created situations where too many people are reliant on that government assistance. And I’m not saying that the programs need to be cut. What I am saying is maybe we need to look at readjusting, you know, everything from where our poverty level sits.”

Congress must reach an agreement before Oct. 1.

