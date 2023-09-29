KALB Pick ‘Em: Predicting Week 5 winners

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Before your school’s football team heads out for their Friday night game in Week 5, check to see if our KALB Sports team is predicting them to pull out a victory this week.

After four weeks, Mary Margaret still leads the way with a 15-6 record while Nigel Dyson is two games behind her at 13-8. Dylan Domangue made up some ground going 5-0 last week and now sits at 12-9.

KALB’s Bulletin Material will feature game and score predictions from our sports team on the best games in the area.

Southern Air Cool Game of the Week: Jena vs Tioga:

Dylan’s Pick: Jena 30-16

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Tioga 35-32

Nigel’s Pick: Jena 37-28

Buckeye vs Grant:

Dylan’s Pick: Buckeye 38-30

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Grant 35-28

Nigel’s Pick: Buckeye 35-28

Bunkie vs Winnfield:

Dylan’s Pick: Bunkie 40-24

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Bunkie 40-28

Nigel’s Pick: Bunkie 28-6

Opelousas vs Leesville:

Dylan’s Pick: Opelousas 36-32

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Opelousas 40-34

Nigel’s Pick: Leesville 34-30

Airline vs Natchitoches Central:

Dylan’s Pick: Airline 44-24

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Airline 48-20

Nigel’s Pick: Nat Central 49-3

