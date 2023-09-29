KALB Pick ‘Em: Predicting Week 5 winners

KALB predicts the winners from the best games around Cenla
KALB predicts the winners from the best games around Cenla(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue, Mary Margaret Ellison and Nigel Dyson
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Before your school’s football team heads out for their Friday night game in Week 5, check to see if our KALB Sports team is predicting them to pull out a victory this week.

After four weeks, Mary Margaret still leads the way with a 15-6 record while Nigel Dyson is two games behind her at 13-8. Dylan Domangue made up some ground going 5-0 last week and now sits at 12-9.

KALB’s Bulletin Material will feature game and score predictions from our sports team on the best games in the area.

Southern Air Cool Game of the Week: Jena vs Tioga:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Jena 30-16
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Tioga 35-32
  • Nigel’s Pick: Jena 37-28

Buckeye vs Grant:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Buckeye 38-30
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Grant 35-28
  • Nigel’s Pick: Buckeye 35-28

Bunkie vs Winnfield:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Bunkie 40-24
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Bunkie 40-28
  • Nigel’s Pick: Bunkie 28-6

Opelousas vs Leesville:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Opelousas 36-32
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Opelousas 40-34
  • Nigel’s Pick: Leesville 34-30

Airline vs Natchitoches Central:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Airline 44-24
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Airline 48-20
  • Nigel’s Pick: Nat Central 49-3

