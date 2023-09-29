Paragon Casino Resort hosts ‘57 Seconds’ film premiere party

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - On September 28, the Paragon Casino Resort hosted an exclusive early premiere party for the film ‘57 Seconds’ as some of the movie scenes were actually filmed inside the casino with extras from Cenla. The extras were asked what they would do if they had the ability to turn the clock back to 57 seconds ago.

“Wish I could go back 57 years,” said Chris Barbry, assistant general manager at Paragon.

“If I had 57 seconds, I would probably go back and turn my age from 53 back to 30,” said Marshall Sampson, Sr., general manager at Paragon.

Personnel from the casino and tribal citizens and members of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana were given the opportunity to play as extras in the new movie.

“It was real cool, it was life-changing,” said Tashina Pierite, tribal citizen of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe. “I even got pictures with Josh. We were on a five-minute break and I was like ‘Hey, can I snap a picture?’ He was real cool with it and was like ‘Yeah, let’s go!’”

“I thought it was pretty interesting,” said Cortez Milton, slot maintenance manager at Paragon. “It was really exciting to see that kind of talent come here to our town here and close our casino to do the movie, so it’s really interesting to see that caliber of talent.”

The film, starring Morgan Freeman and Josh Hutcherson, is an action thriller with science fiction undertones. The movie features a tech blogger who finds a mystery ring that turns back to 57 seconds ago and plans to use it to apprehend the leader of a large pharmaceutical business who he believes is responsible for his sister’s demise. While the movie was largely filmed in Lafayette, the Paragon also served as the backdrop for some of the scenes.

“By being a destination resort, we kind of set the tone for other movie industries to come and film right here at Paragon,” Sampson said. “We have a million square feet in size, we have a beautiful resort, and we have a beautiful golf course, beautiful restaurant, beautiful associates.”

It is a unique experience for many, including Barbry.

“To be a part of making a movie like this of this magnitude is really exciting and awesome for all of us to share that with my fellow tribal members, fellow Paragon employees, and there’s one scene where my granddaughter and I are in a scene together, so it’s really exciting, and I’ll cherish that forever,” Barbry said.

The experience will stay with those extras forever.

“Just to be around the cast, the crew, the way they got us prepped for the parts,” Milton said. Even though I was just an extra, it was still a pretty cool experience.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.