Peabody graduate spearheading Super Bowl 59 Host Committee

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - In 17 months, the City of New Orleans will host their record-tying 11th Super Bowl.

Super Bowl 59 will be played in the Big Easy on February 9, 2025, bringing in thousands of fans and hundreds of millions of dollars to the city.

The man in charge of making sure it all goes off without a hitch is Peabody Magnet High School graduate Marcus Brown. Brown grew up in Alexandria and even played basketball in the early career of legendary Warhorses’ basketball coach Charles Smith.

“I’m working with some of the best people in the world,” said Brown. “You think about how big the Super Bowl is, for us to be doing this for the eleventh time, we have to be pretty good at doing this.”

Brown is currently the Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Entergy Corporation which is headquartered in New Orleans. Entergy has been a long-standing partner with the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans and recently, owner Gayle Benson introduced Brown as the chairman of the Super Bowl LIX Host Committee.

The committee works directly with the National Football League to create a memorable experience for the fans and the teams playing in the game to ensure the city can host more Super Bowls in the future.

Given that it is the 11th time New Orleans will host a Super Bowl, tied most all-time with Miami, Brown said it is about taking ideas the city used in the past for Super Bowls and meshing them with today’s trends and features.

“The thing that makes people love New Orleans are these great traditions,” said Brown. “The music, the culture, the food, the nature and the hospitality associated with the people all play a part.”

The centerpiece that has allowed New Orleans to continue to bring in the big game is the Caesars Superdome. The nearly 50-year-old building is currently under a massive $450 million renovation project to keep the Superdome on par with the newer NFL stadiums.

As for what fans can expect for Super Bowl 59, while Brown is not able to reveal any secrets just yet, he was able to share some insight on potential ideas leading up to the game that captures the Louisiana tradition.

“This city, unlike most cities, is built to host an event like this,” said Brown. “We have 10 years of experience already. We throw great parades, but we’ve never thrown a Super Bowl parade. Perhaps that is something we might do, but we plan to leverage all the things we’ve done in the past and add some new things.”

Brown said more plans for Super Bowl 59 will be released once Super Bowl 58 wraps up in 2024.

