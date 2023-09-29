Pineville Police investigating shooting on Sanders Street
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday afternoon around 12:17 p.m. in the 300 block of Sanders Street.
Police found one victim with non-life-threatening injuries.
The scene is now clear and the investigation is ongoing.
More information will be released once it becomes available.
