Police called to Britney Spears’ home over video of her dancing with knives

Britney Spears posted a video on social media depicting herself dancing with knives, although...
Britney Spears posted a video on social media depicting herself dancing with knives, although the caption said they were not real.(Britney Spears / Instagram)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Police were called to the home of Britney Spears in Southern California Wednesday to conduct a wellness check.

It came after Spears posted a video on social media depicting herself dancing with knives, although the caption said they were not real.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said someone close to Spears called authorities genuinely worried about her well-being.

A sergeant was sent to her home and talked with the head of her security team over an entrance intercom.

He told the sergeant he was with Spears, there was no threat to her safety, and she did not want deputies to enter the property.

Also, the singer’s attorney called the sergeant saying he had just spoken with her and assured him there were no issues with her mentally, physically or otherwise.

After those two assurances, the sergeant left.

In January, there was another wellness check after what Spears described as “prank phone calls” prompted police to stop by her home.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Hamburg community in Avoyelles Parish
2 arrested, 1 wanted for attempted theft of vehicles at Pineville car lot
2 arrested in Moreauville marijuana busts
While the teacher in question has resigned, Sheriff Daniel Edwards says that an investigation...
Tangipahoa school employee resigns amid allegations of student fathering child with teacher
Ross coming to Alexandria in former Michaels building

Latest News

The UAW prepares to expand its strike a second time against US automakers after another...
Autoworkers strike expands with no deal in sight
FILE - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in...
United Auto Workers strikes spread as 7,000 more workers at two plants join the picket line
Retiring Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during the Armed Forces...
Gen. Milley delivers defense of democracy, swipes at Trump in farewell address
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
This image made available by NASA shows the planet Jupiter when it was at a distance of about...
Astronomers say building block of life present on Jupiter’s icy moon