See where ‘Duck Dynasty’ began in new film ‘The Blind’

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - We probably all remember “Duck Dynasty,” a show that made the Robertson family in West Monroe millionaires and launched them into stardom.

Now, you will get to see how it all started with a new film called “The Blind.”

The movie hit theatres on September 28. It tells the true story of Phil and Kay Robertson and the struggles with addiction and infidelity they had early on in their marriage. But ultimately, the movie is all about redemption.

According to the Shreveport Times, the movie was shot entirely in Louisiana. It is showing in 1,800 theatres nationwide, including the Grand Theatre in Alexandria.

