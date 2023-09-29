Vatican calls on Gov. Edwards to grant clemency for death row inmates

Vatican envoy comes under fire as he delivers aid in Ukraine
Vatican envoy comes under fire as he delivers aid in Ukraine(Fshoq / CC BY-SA 4.0 via MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The Vatican has sent a letter to Governor John Bel Edwards, urging him to grant clemency for the inmates on death row in the state.

You will remember that 56 of the 57 inmates on death row filed an eleventh-hour attempt to receive clemency from the governor, asking for their sentences to be commuted to life in prison. The governor has publicly said he opposes the death penalty and this effort is to get that done before he leaves office.

This week, the Vatican’s “pontifical academy of life,” headed by Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, reiterated the Roman Catholic Church’s opposition to the death penalty and called on the governor to act.

The letter reads in part, “We think the clearing of Louisiana’s death row would be a monumental step towards the abolition of the death penalty.”

As of today, 20 clemency hearings are scheduled to take place in the state before the end of the year, including two cases with ties to Rapides Parish and Natchitoches Parish.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Hamburg community in Avoyelles Parish
2 arrested, 1 wanted for attempted theft of vehicles at Pineville car lot
While the teacher in question has resigned, Sheriff Daniel Edwards says that an investigation...
Tangipahoa school employee resigns amid allegations of student fathering child with teacher
2 arrested in Moreauville marijuana busts
Ross coming to Alexandria in former Michaels building

Latest News

Phil Robertson
See where ‘Duck Dynasty’ began in new film ‘The Blind’
Police surveying the scene of a shooting on Sanders Street in Pineville on September 29, 2023.
Arrest made for shooting on Sanders Street in Pineville
The Vatican has sent a letter to Governor John Bel Edwards, urging him to grant clemency for...
Vatican calls on Gov. Edwards to grant clemency for death row inmates
Sterling T. Brown
Alexandria man found guilty of second-degree murder of father
In this aerial photo, dredging operations to build an underwater sill are seen in Plaquemines...
IRS announces tax relief for taxpayers impacted by seawater intrusion in parts of Louisiana