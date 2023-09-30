2023 5th Quarter Week 5 Scores

By Dylan Domangue, Mary Margaret Ellison and Nigel Dyson
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - View the final scores below:

5A Scores

Airline41Nat Central21
Green Oaks0ASH54
Jonesboro-Hodge8Pineville48

4A Scores

Jena28Tioga6
Peabody40Washington Marion0
Buckeye20Grant52
Opelousas54Leesville12

3A Scores

Bolton36Block42
DeRidder42Marksville6

2A Scores

Delta Charter44Lakeview38
Rosepine0Dequincy16
Bunkie33Winnfield0
Oakdale20St. Edmund30
Opelousas Catholic35Menard3
Avoyelles14Lafayette Christian52
Pickering7Lake Arthur56

1A Scores

Delhi Charter38LaSalle0
Beekman Charter28Montgomery34
Northwood-Lena36North Central8

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Hamburg community in Avoyelles Parish
2 arrested, 1 wanted for attempted theft of vehicles at Pineville car lot
Donnell Jones
Arrest made for shooting on Sanders Street in Pineville
While the teacher in question has resigned, Sheriff Daniel Edwards says that an investigation...
Tangipahoa school employee resigns amid allegations of student fathering child with teacher
2 arrested in Moreauville marijuana busts

Latest News

Mary Margaret Ellison previews tonight's Cool Game of the Week: Jena vs. Tioga.
Game of the Week Preview: Jena vs Tioga
Super Bowl 59 will be played on February 9, 2025 in New Orleans
Peabody graduate spearheading Super Bowl 59 Host Committee
Super Bowl 59 will be played in the Big Easy. The man in charge of making sure it happens is...
Peabody graduate spearheading Super Bowl 59 Host Committee
KALB predicts the winners from the best games around Cenla
KALB Pick ‘Em: Predicting Week 5 winners