2023 5th Quarter Week 5 Scores

(KALB) - View the final scores below:
5A Scores
|Airline
|41
|Nat Central
|21
|Green Oaks
|0
|ASH
|54
|Jonesboro-Hodge
|8
|Pineville
|48
4A Scores
|Jena
|28
|Tioga
|6
|Peabody
|40
|Washington Marion
|0
|Buckeye
|20
|Grant
|52
|Opelousas
|54
|Leesville
|12
3A Scores
|Bolton
|36
|Block
|42
|DeRidder
|42
|Marksville
|6
2A Scores
|Delta Charter
|44
|Lakeview
|38
|Rosepine
|0
|Dequincy
|16
|Bunkie
|33
|Winnfield
|0
|Oakdale
|20
|St. Edmund
|30
|Opelousas Catholic
|35
|Menard
|3
|Avoyelles
|14
|Lafayette Christian
|52
|Pickering
|7
|Lake Arthur
|56
1A Scores
|Delhi Charter
|38
|LaSalle
|0
|Beekman Charter
|28
|Montgomery
|34
|Northwood-Lena
|36
|North Central
|8
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.