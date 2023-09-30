2023 5th Quarter Week 5 Scores

(KALB) - View the final scores below:

5A Scores

Airline 41 Nat Central 21 Green Oaks 0 ASH 54 Jonesboro-Hodge 8 Pineville 48

4A Scores

Jena 28 Tioga 6 Peabody 40 Washington Marion 0 Buckeye 20 Grant 52 Opelousas 54 Leesville 12

3A Scores

Bolton 36 Block 42 DeRidder 42 Marksville 6

2A Scores

Delta Charter 44 Lakeview 38 Rosepine 0 Dequincy 16 Bunkie 33 Winnfield 0 Oakdale 20 St. Edmund 30 Opelousas Catholic 35 Menard 3 Avoyelles 14 Lafayette Christian 52 Pickering 7 Lake Arthur 56

1A Scores

Delhi Charter 38 LaSalle 0 Beekman Charter 28 Montgomery 34 Northwood-Lena 36 North Central 8

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.