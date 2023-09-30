Vote for the Farm Bureau Week 5 Play of the Week

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Halfway through the high school football regular season, but the plays are only getting better under the bright lights of Friday night football.

Two big-time defensive plays and a long scramble run highlight KALB’s Farm Bureau Play of the Week nominees.

With the poll below, vote for your favorite plays. Voting ends Sunday at 5 p.m. The winner will be revealed Sunday on Sportsnite.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.