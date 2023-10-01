Fifth Saturday Market under the Flagpole in Pineville drawing larger crowds

Pineville, La. (KALB) - Cenla residents and local vendors met under the flag in Pineville for the Fifth Saturday Market.

Every year, there are four months that fall with five Saturday’s, with December being the last one of 2023.

The city encourages everyone to check out the Fifth Saturday event for a fun, free, event that’s filled with live music, food trucks and vendors. On Saturday, Sept. 19, the event welcomed the first ever Barbecue Cook-off as well as some special guests including Mountain Man from Duck Dynasty and Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser.

“This year we decided to move it down by the river because it’s the river and what better spot is there to do that,” said Doug Gann with the city. “This year we added a little bit of music, and we had Sound and Change here. But it’s about the community and family and coming together on a beautiful Saturday morning.”

The winners of the first ever Fifth Saturday Barbecue Cook-off was Two Bros Barbecue with Amy Thomas.

