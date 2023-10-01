First day of early voting sees a large turnout in Rapides Parish

The Rapides Parish Courthouse saw about 80 voters per hour as polls opened up.
The Rapides Parish Courthouse saw about 80 voters per hour as polls opened up.(KALB)
By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, Sept. 30, Rapides Parish early voting kicked off and many voters lined up to have their voice heard.

In addition to the major races, voters are making crucial decisions that will shape the future of Louisiana and Rapides Parish.

The Rapides Parish Courthouse saw about 80 voters per hour as the polls opened up, a number expected to grow as early voting continues.

“It’s a very hot election,” said Sandra Bonnette Registrar of Voters. “This time we expect big crowds, and we expect a good turnout. So many more people would win elections and so many more taxes would pass if people would get out and vote. They just don’t realize the importance of one vote.”

Over in Pineville was much the same. Voters started lining up at Kees Park around 7:45 a.m. to cast their vote.

Sherri Melder, the Confidential Assistant organizing the efforts this morning, said good early voting turnout usually indicates people are passionate about what is at stake. Adding that it is important everyone makes their voice heard in all elections.

“First of all, it’s still your right that you can come and cast your vote,” said Melder. “As long as you can still do that then that is the most important thing.”

